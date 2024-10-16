In first order as J&K CM, Omar Abdullah prioritises public convenience over protocol. ‘No green corridor for me…’

Omar Abdullah urges cabinet members to prioritiSe people-friendly conduct as he becomes Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, the first elected government since 2018. The NC-Congress alliance won 48 seats, while the BJP increased its representation. 

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published16 Oct 2024, 03:42 PM IST
Omar Abdullah took oath as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar on October 16. The 54-year-old vice president of National Conference (NC) has become the first chief minister of J&K after the erstwhile state was downgraded to a Union Territory in 2019.

In his first decision after becoming the Chief Minister, Abdullah said he has told the Union Territory's top cop that there is no need for a ‘green corridor’ or 'traffic stoppage' for him while he travelles on the road.

“I have spoken to the DG, Jammu and Kashmir Police that there is to be no “green corridor” or traffic stoppage when I move anywhere by road. I have instructed him to minimise public inconvenience & the use of sirens is to be minimal. The use of any stick waving or aggressive gestures is to be totally avoided,”Ābdullah said in a post on X.

The five cabinet ministers in Omar's cabinet, including four from the National Conference (NC), and one independent MLA, also took oath of office, alongside Omar, on Wednesday in Srinagar.

“I’m asking my cabinet colleagues to follow the same example. In everything our conduct must be people friendly. We are here to serve the people & not to inconvenience them,” Abdullah said.

First Elected Govt in 6 Years

The UT has got its first elected government in six years. Jammu and Kashmir has been under Central rule since June 2018, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support from its coalition government with the Mehbooba's People's Democratic Party (PDP).

I’m asking my cabinet colleagues to follow the same example. In everything our conduct must be people friendly. We are here to serve the people & not to inconvenience them.

The Congress, which contested the polls in alliance with the NC winning 6 seats, decided to sit out of the government until statehood is restored for Jammu and Kashmir. With NC's 42 seats, the allince had bagged 48 seats. Many independent MLA's have also extended support to the Abdullah-led government.

The assembly elections, first after abrogation of Article 370, were held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases – September 18, 25 and October 1. The results were announced on October 18. While NC-Congress won the majority in the 90-member house, the BJP also increased its seats from 25 in 2014 to 29 in 2024.

Key Takeaways
  • Omar Abdullah’s commitment to minimizing public inconvenience sets a new tone for leadership in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The formation of the first elected government in six years signals a shift in political stability in the region.
  • The NC-Congress alliance’s majority in the assembly reflects changing dynamics post-Article 370 abrogation.

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 03:42 PM IST
