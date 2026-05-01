In late night drama, Mamata Banerjee visits Bhabanipur EVM strong room, warns against 'tampering' with counting process

West Bengal Election: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee early Friday warned against any attempt to tamper with the counting process, hours after she visited an EVM strong room in Bhabanipur, alleging possible malpractice.

Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress chief, is a candidate from Bhabanipur assembly constituency in South Kolkata against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Suvendu Aadhikari.

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Banerjee, who emerged around 12:07 am after spending nearly four hours at the counting centre for her Bhabanipur constituency housed in Sakhawat Memorial School in south Kolkata, said only one person would be allowed inside the designated counting area.

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“I have come here because there is a strong room here for EVMs, we found manipulations at many places, so when I saw it on TV, I thought I should visit, I came, but the central forces restricted me, I told I have a right to go, as per election rule, candidates are allowed till outside the sealed room. I was then allowed... If there is a manipulation, we will fight,” the chief minister said.

Stressing the need for transparency, she said, "It is essential to maintain transparency. People's votes must be protected. I rushed here after receiving complaints. The central forces initially did not allow me to enter."

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Assembly Election was held in West Bengal in two phases – 23 and 29 April. Exit polls released over the past two days suggested a close fight between the BJP and TMC, with most of them projecting a victory for the BJP. Votes will be, however, counted on 4 May.

“If there is any plan to tamper with the counting process, it will not be tolerated,” Banerjee said.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Mamata Banerjee had reached the Bhabanipur Assembly segment counting centre, which houses the strong room for EVMs used in the April 29 polling, citing suspicion of tampering with the machines.

She entered the premises along with her election agent and remained inside for hours, even as Kolkata Mayor and TMC candidate from the Kolkata Port segment Firhad Hakim reached the spot but could not meet her.

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"I reached here upon learning that the chief minister has arrived. But I couldn't meet her since she was already inside the premises, exercising her right as a candidate to visit strong rooms. I wasn't allowed there. I will not be able to confirm what exactly is transpiring inside," Hakim said.

TMC protest, EC responds The development coincided with protests by TMC candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja outside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in north Kolkata, where they staged a sit-in alleging irregularities and possible tampering of EVMs stored in strong rooms, leading to face-offs between TMC and BJP supporters.

The Election Commission rresponded with a detailed statement after the controversy denying any foul play. The poll panel saud said that a total of 7 assembly constituency strong rooms have been set inside the Kgudiram Anushilan Kendra, which are duly closed and sealed. It ensured that the closure was also done in the presence of election agents after the completion of polls on Thursday.

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Earlier in a video message, Banerjee urged party leaders, workers and polling agents to maintain a 24-hour vigil on EVM strong rooms, alleging that the BJP could attempt to tamper with the machines before counting begins.

Her remarks come amid heightened political tension in the state following a fiercely contested Assembly election, with parties closely monitoring arrangements and raising concerns over transparency.

(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways EVM security is a critical issue in elections, highlighting the need for transparency.

Political tensions can escalate around election periods, affecting public trust.

The role of election monitoring and the presence of officials is vital in maintaining electoral integrity.