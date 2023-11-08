Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his election rally in Damoh of Madhya Pradesh that he would take the Indian economy to the top position in the world if he is elected for his third term as the prime minister. PM Modi also promised that he would continue his fight against corruption while firing a sharp barb at Congress for raising questions on the Centre's decision to extend the free ration scheme, saying “let them do this sin".

Addressing a public rally in Damoh, PM Narendra Modi said, “In my third tenure, I will take the country's economy to top position in the world. I will continue my fight against corruption with your blessings," adding, “Congress saying it will complain to the Election Commission (EC) against me over announcement of free ration scheme extension, let them do this sin." “From ground to space, India is being applauded everywhere. India's youth setting new records in sports arena. India became world's 5th largest economy after 2014, leaving behind the UK which ruled the country for 200 years," PM Modi said. CONGRESS MEANS ‘BARBAADI KI GUARANTEE’ Hinting at the Mahadev betting app scam in which Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's name has been brought up, PM Modi also attacked the Congress governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan over “betting" and the “red diary", respectively. “In Chhattisgarh, there is betting and in Rajasthan, there is a 'red diary' of misdeeds of Congress. ...Congress means 'barbaadi ki guarantee'...In Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, Congress made a series of false promises. The party knows that the youth of MP don't trust them due to their track record of corruption….Congress got power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but their CMs were involved in 'satta' [betting] and generating black money," PM Modi said.

Ramping up his electioneering for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, PM Narendra Modi also said that the grand old party's president (Mallikarjun Kharge) is controlled by a remote while cautioning that people need to remain aware of the Congress.

"This is the time to remain aware of the Congress. It is that party that snatches money belonging to the poor, indulges in scams, and divides society for chair; for Congress, the development of a state and the nation is not important...Congress president is controlled by a remote. He can't do much. When the remote works, he abuses Sanatan (Dharma). Yesterday, when the remote was not working, he spoke about Pandavas and said there are five Pandavas in the BJP. We are proud that we are walking on the path laid by the Pandavas," PM Modi said.

He further said that when we (BJP) formed a government (at the Centre) in 2014, I punctured all the tyres of Congress' corrupt machinery.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

