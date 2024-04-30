In a bid to rally sentiment against the Congress ahead of phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned personalized letters to all BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) candidates, urging them to “sensitize voters" against the grand old party's purportedly divisive and discriminatory intentions.

The Prime Minister addressed the candidates as “fellow karyakarta" and requested them “to spread the word against the regressive politics of Congress and INDI alliance including their agenda to give reservations to Muslims by snatching it from SC/ST and OBC."

ALSO READ: PM Modi informed Pakistan about Balakot air strike before…

In the letters, Modi emphasized that this is not an ordinary election. He conveyed that every vote for the BJP would serve to accelerate its efforts to form a strong government and propel India towards development by the year 2047.

ALSO READ: ‘BJP and allies way ahead on 100 seats,’ says Amit Shah after first two phases

“This election is a golden opportunity to build our present and bright future. This election is an important moment to get relief from the hardships that our family and the elders of the family have endured during the five-six decades of Congress rule. During the last decade, many difficulties of the countrymen have been removed by bringing positive changes in the lives of every section of the society," the letter reads.

“Furthermore, I urge you to sensitize voters against the divisive and discriminatory intentions of the Congress Party and its Indi Alliance. Their intention is to give reservation to their vote bank by snatching away reservation from SC, ST and OBC communities, even though reservation on the basis of religion is unconstitutional. They are bent upon snatching away the hard-earned money of the people and giving it to their vote bank. Congress has also made it clear that they will support dangerous ideas like 'inheritance tax'. The country will have to unite to stop them," the letter further reads.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union health minister and BJP candidate from Gujarat's Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency, shared the letter on X (formerly twitter).

Mandaviya said: “I express my heartfelt gratitude to you for these inspiring words. The work done by you in the last 10 years has brought about a big change in the lives of the poor, youth, farmers and women. All of us will work hard on your suggestions."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!