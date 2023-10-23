INDIA bloc jolted as ‘seat-sharing saga' unfolds: Too big a mountain to climb?
Earlier, it was AAP that accused Congress of cheating them and threatened to leave the INDIA tie-up if the grand-old party only wants to contest 'alone'
Cracks have started to appear in the INDIA bloc over seat sharing, sprouting questions if the alliance was only for the Lok Sabha election 2024 and whether they will contest the upcoming state elections as traditional rivals.
