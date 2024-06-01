In a U-turn, Congress on Saturday said that INDIA bloc parties have decided to participate in the Lok Sabha election 2024 exit-polls debates on television today evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The development comes a day after Congress and Samajwadi party, the alliance partners in the opposition parties coalition, on Friday announced said that they will not participate in exit-polls.

“INDIA parties met and decided to expose the BJP and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls," said Congress leader Pawan Khera, in a post on X.

Khera further added, “After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening."

Earlier, deciding not to participate in debates, Khera said, "The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following that, both BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah slammed the grand old party, saying the decision is the confirmation that the opposition party has conceded the Lok Sabha elections.

“Congress has come to know about its huge defeat, so with what face will it face the media and the public now? Therefore, Congress is running away from the exit polls. I want to tell the Congress party not to run away, face the defeat and introspect," said Amit Shah in a post on X.

Whereas, JP Nadda said that Congress’s decision to not participate in Exit Polls, on the eve of Phase 7 polling, is an unequivocal confirmation that the Congress has conceded the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“It is not surprising, since the Congress usually opts out when it doesn’t expect results to go in its favour, but has no compunction showing up, if it thinks it has even an outside chance. Their hypocrisy is not lost on anyone. Let no one in Phase 7 waste their vote on them," said Nadda in a post on X.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!