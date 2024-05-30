INDIA bloc PM within 48 hrs, party with max seats 'natural claimant' to leadership, says Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh predicts a decisive mandate for the INDIA bloc in Lok Sabha polls, with a quick decision on the prime ministerial pick.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday that the INDIA bloc will get a "decisive mandate" in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and may take less than 48 hours to decide on its prime ministerial pick. He asserted that it stands to reason that the party that gets the maximum seats in the alliance will be a "natural claimant" for its leadership.