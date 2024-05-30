Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday that the INDIA bloc will get a "decisive mandate" in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and may take less than 48 hours to decide on its prime ministerial pick. He asserted that it stands to reason that the party that gets the maximum seats in the alliance will be a "natural claimant" for its leadership.

In an exclusive interview with ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠PTI, Ramesh exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will get seats above the 272 needed for a majority in the Lower House. “When the INDIA 'janbandhan' parties will get the people's mandate, then some NDA parties may join the coalition and the Congress high command will have to decide whether to include them in the alliance or not," he said.

