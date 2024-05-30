Active Stocks
Thu May 30 2024 10:33:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.20 -3.44%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 362.80 -0.49%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 827.00 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 941.00 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 311.20 -2.00%
Business News/ Elections / INDIA bloc PM within 48 hrs, party with max seats 'natural claimant' to leadership, says Jairam Ramesh
BackBack

INDIA bloc PM within 48 hrs, party with max seats 'natural claimant' to leadership, says Jairam Ramesh

Livemint

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh predicts a decisive mandate for the INDIA bloc in Lok Sabha polls, with a quick decision on the prime ministerial pick.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (HT)Premium
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (HT)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday that the INDIA bloc will get a "decisive mandate" in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and may take less than 48 hours to decide on its prime ministerial pick. He asserted that it stands to reason that the party that gets the maximum seats in the alliance will be a "natural claimant" for its leadership.

In an exclusive interview with ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠PTI, Ramesh exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will get seats above the 272 needed for a majority in the Lower House. “When the INDIA 'janbandhan' parties will get the people's mandate, then some NDA parties may join the coalition and the Congress high command will have to decide whether to include them in the alliance or not," he said. 

 

(Please check back for more updates)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 May 2024, 10:27 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue