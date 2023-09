West Bengal's chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) wrested the Dhupguri assembly seat in Jalpaiguri district on Friday from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in a by-election, officials said.

In the first what is being seen as the INDIA bloc versus Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) face-off elections, TMC managed to usurp BJP and bag the seat in northern West Bengal.

TMC candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy, a college professor, won the seat by over 4,313 votes. He bagged 96,961 votes, while his nearest rival BJP's Tapasi Roy, the widow of a CRPF jawan killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, got 92,648 votes.

CPI(M) candidate Ishwar Chandra Roy, who was backed by the Congress, was at a distant third spot with 13,666, they added.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the people of Dhupguri embraced politics of development over hatred and bigotry.

"Saluting every AITC worker for their tireless efforts in connecting with the people. We're committed to leaving no stone unturned in ensuring Dhupguri's all-round development," he posted on X.

BJP's Bishnu Pada Ray won the seat in the 2021 assembly elections, and his death on July 25 necessitated the bypoll.

The counting of votes was held amid tight security at the Jalpaiguri II campus of North Bengal University.

The polling for the by-election was held on 5 September. A voter turnout of 78 per cent was recorded.

The bypoll results are seen as a test for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA ahead of the five state assembly elections scheduled later this year and the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Seven seats including Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura saw vote counting take place on 8 September, Friday.