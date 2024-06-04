Election Results 2024: Despite all noise around big PM Modi wave in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the NDA faces massive losses in these states, early trend shows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several political analysts had predicted NDA is likely to increase its vote share in Bengal and many even said it will stay ahead of Mamata Banerjee's TMC. But, rubbishing all such claims, Bengal CM told TV9-Bangla, “These exit polls were manufactured at home by some people two months back for the media consumption. They have no value."

And as per early trend, of 42 seats in Bengal, TMC is leading in 31, BJP in 10 and Congress in 1. For BJP, it is a 10 seat less from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, for Uttar Pradesh, the alliance of the SP and Congress turned the tables on the BJP in its strongest bastion by ensuring a consolidation of anti-BJP votes, limiting the party to leads in only 33 seats as against 62 it had won last time. Together, the SP-Congress alliance was ahead in 42 seats.

"Our exit poll says that the INDIA bloc is winning the maximum number of seats in Uttar Pradesh. I have got an internal survey done that also shows good numbers for us," Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday cancelling on exit poll predictions.

On its own, the Bharatiya Janata Party appeared to be falling below the majority mark with leads in 236 seats despite significant gains in Odisha, Telangana and Kerala, giving some solace to the party after the unexpected losses in the Hindi belt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its rival INDIA alliance, forged together by their common dislike for the BJP and its ideology, was leading in about 230 seats. In the last elections, the BJP had 303 seats on its own, while the NDA had over 350.

The final numbers are also likely to be far short of the "400-paar" predictions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and "370-paar" for BJP. The exit poll results, which had given a thumping majority for the NDA, were completely junked by the results.

