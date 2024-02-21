Digital deception? Indian political parties embrace deepfakes for 2024 Lok Sabha Election campaigns
The increasing use of deepfakes by Indian political parties, including BJP and Congress, to sway voters highlights the evolving role of AI in election campaigns, posing challenges to the democratic process ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
The poll bungle has been sounded, as India prepares to witness yet another dance of democracy during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The use of deepfakes has gained prominence as a method to shape or sway the opinions of voters right ahead of crucial elections. While the potential misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in election campaigns raises concerns about the integrity of democratic processes, it brings to life the influence evolving technology has made on something as pivotal as elections in a democratic government.