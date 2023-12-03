Indore-1, Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 Live: Congress' Sanjay Shukla to fight BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya
Indore-1, MP Election Results 2023 Live: BJP and Congress organised separate training sessions for their candidates and counting agents ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly election vote count on December 3.
Indore-1, MP Election Results 2023 Live: Indore-1 assembly constituency is an important part of Madhya Pradesh state which is best known for its industries and has a literacy rate of 75 percent. According to an Aajtak report, this constituency boasts a population of over 5 lakh residents while there are in total 3,45,988 voters. Among all the voters 1,77,887 are women and 1,68,101 are men. Apart from this, the number of Muslim voters is 52,518.