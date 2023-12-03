Indore-1, MP Election Results 2023 Live : Indore-1 assembly constituency is an important part of Madhya Pradesh state which is best known for its industries and has a literacy rate of 75 percent. According to an Aajtak report, this constituency boasts a population of over 5 lakh residents while there are in total 3,45,988 voters. Among all the voters 1,77,887 are women and 1,68,101 are men. Apart from this, the number of Muslim voters is 52,518.

On November 17, elections for 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh were held in a single phase. Indore-1 constituency witnessed 72.28 per cent voter turn out, out of which, 73.69 per cent were males and 70.82 per cent were females

Counting of postal ballots will begin at 8 am on December 3 which will be followed by counting of votes recorded in EVMs at 8.30 am. Around 900 officers will be involved in the vote counting process. Among these, 516 government servants will count the EVM votes and 180 government servants will count the postal ballots. Rest of the officials will provide assistance in vote counting process.

Earlier, Congress held a stronghold over this seat but stronghold of Congress but 15 years back BJP won control over this area but Congress made a comeback in 2018 elections.

In this assembly constituency, voters cast their vote in the name of parties. Currently, Sanjay Shukla of Congress Party is the MLA of this assembly. His is 52 years old and has studied till class twelfth. Shukla's declared assets are worth ₹142 crore while he holds 25 years of experience in politics.

Key candidates that contested the Indore-1 seat in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023 include Suneel Kumar Ahirwar who contested as BSP candidate. Anurag Yadav, also known as Deepu Bhaiya, who contested on AAP ticket and Yasir Pathan was the candidate for AIMIM. Sanjay Shukla stood as Congress party candidate while Kailash Vijayvargiya was BJP candidate contesting for Indore-1 seat.

The main contenders BJP and Congress on November 26 organised separate training sessions for their candidates and counting agents. Congress held a training session in Bhopal while the BJP connected its candidates virtually for training reported PTI. The candidates were informed about the postal ballots, EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) counting and the related procedure during these training sessions.

