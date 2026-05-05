Inside ₹226 crore net worth of Assam’s richest MLA Badruddin Ajmal: Luxury cars, Mumbai flats and more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scripted a record victory in the Assam Assembly elections, bagging 102 of the 126 seats to retain power for a third straight term.

The BJP won 82 seats — 18 more than the simple majority mark of 64 — while its regional allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), won 10 seats each.

Also Read | Amit Shah and JP Nadda to pick Chief Ministers for West Bengal and Assam

The Congress, which counted on its alliance with five other parties, managed just 19 seats, its poorest performance since losing power to the BJP in 2016, after 15 years in power.

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Perfume baron Maulana Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal is the richest Member of Legislative Assembly in Assam elections, the results of which were announced on 1 May. The AIUDF chief, who is also a former Member of Parliament from Dhubri, won from the Binnakandi seat in Hojai district.

Ajmal has declared a net worth of about ₹226 crore in the affidavit he filed with the Election Commission before contesting elections, according to a report by the election watchdog, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Ajmal comes from the family behind Ajmal Perfumes, a well-known fragrance business, and is often called a ‘perfume baron.’ He is also associated with religious and social organisations, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Assam unit) and runs the Ajmal Foundation, which works in education and healthcare.

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Ajmal is followed by Sewli Mohilary of the BPF as the second-richest MLA, with a net worth of ₹63 Crore. Chief Minister and BJP MLA Himanta Biswa Sarma is the third-richest MLA, with a declared wealth of ₹35 crore.

Ajmal is followed by Sewli Mohilary of the BPF as second richest MLA who has declared ₹63 Crore net worth. Chief Minister and BJP MLA Himanta Biswa Sarma is the third richest MLA with ₹35 Crore declared wealth.

After being deserted by the Congress, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) contested 27 Assembly seats, but only Ajmal and Majibur Rahman registered victories in Binnakandi and Dalgaon, respectively.

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Ajmal defeated his rival from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a BJP ally, while Rahman won against an Independent candidate in the North Assam seat.

The party had won 16 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections when it contested as part of the Congress-led Opposition alliance.

Inside Badruddin Ajmal's ₹ 200 Cr net worth Movable Assets: The total value of movable assets for Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal is ₹52,43,30,586, while his spouse's total is ₹31,08,764.

Cash in hand: Ajmal has declared Rs. 11,32,221 cash in hand.

Bank Deposits: ₹9,73,40,089, including savings and fixed deposits with HDFC, ICICI, DCB, IDBI, and SBI.

Ajmal's investments (Bonds/Shares) are worth ₹10,89,94,032. This consists of market-valued shares in listed companies ( ₹2,94,949) and book-valued shares in private firms ( ₹10,86,99,083), including significant holdings in Ajmal Estates & Properties Pvt. Ltd. and Ajmal Fragrances & Fashions Pvt. Ltd.

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Personal Loans/Advances: ₹29,79,90,629.

This includes capital in firms like Ajmal & Sons ( ₹9.44 crore) and property advances, such as ₹10.53 crore to Awfi Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.

Ajmal owns cars which include a BMW M340I Xdrive (valued at ₹81.76 lakh), three Toyota Innova, a Ford Ecosport, and a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy King.

Ajmal owns cars which include a BMW M340I Xdrive (valued at ₹81.76 lakh), three Toyota Innova, a Ford Ecosport, and a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy King.

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He also owns 188.7 grams of gold, valued at ₹31,85,822.

Immovable Assets The total current market value of immovable assets for Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal is ₹1,69,90,97,404, and for his spouse, it is ₹3,65,63,826.

Agricultural Land: Market value of ₹55,47,298 for land in Changmagi Pather, Assam.

Non-Agricultural Land: Market value of Rs. 1,11,63,50,106.

These properties are spread across various locations, including Khandala (Maharashtra), Hojai Town (Assam), and Bangalore Rural (Karnataka).

Residential Buildings: Market value of ₹57,72,00,000.

Notable properties include two residential flats at Maker Towers, Mumbai, a flat at Nizamuddin, Delhi, and a flat at Shafi Castle, Mumbai.

Other details from the ADR report Party-wise crorepati winning candidates: 74(90%) out of 85 winning candidates from BJP, 14(74%) out of 19 winning candidates from Congress, 8 (80%) out of 10 winning candidates from Bodoland Peoples Front, 6(60%) out of 10 winning candidates from Asom Gana Parishad, 2(100%) out of 2 winning candidates from Raijor Dal, 2(100%) out of 2 winning candidates from AIUDF and 1(100%) out of 1 winning candidate from AITC have declared assets worth more than ₹1 crore.

Notable properties include, two residential flats at Maker Towers, Mumbai, a flat at Nizamuddin, Delhi, and a flat at Shafi Castle, Mumbai.

Average Assets: The average of assets per winning candidate in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 is ₹8.82 Crores. The average of assets per MLA in the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 was ₹4.59 crore.

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Key Takeaways The average assets of winning candidates have significantly increased, indicating a trend towards wealthier politicians.

Badruddin Ajmal, with assets over ₹226 crore, exemplifies the growing influence of affluent individuals in politics.

The BJP's record victory demonstrates the party's continued dominance and the shifting political alliances in Assam.