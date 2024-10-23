Inside Priyanka Gandhi’s ₹12 cr net worth: Find how much Wayanad candidate owns in mutual funds, gold, silver…

With a net worth of 12 crore, Priyanka Gandhi owns 2.10 crore in land and 5.63 crore in property. Her annual income for FY 2023-24 is 46.39 lakh, alongside mutual funds and gold assets, as detailed in her election affidavit.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated23 Oct 2024, 08:35 PM IST
Inside Priyanka Gandhi's <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18 crore net worth: Here's how much Wayanad candidate owns in mutual funds, gold, silver…
Inside Priyanka Gandhi’s ₹18 crore net worth: Here’s how much Wayanad candidate owns in mutual funds, gold, silver…(ANI)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls on Wednesday, October 23.

The bypoll for Wayanad seat in Kerala, vacated by Priyanka's brother Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled for November 13. Priyanka was accompanied by her mother Sonia Gandhi, brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul , and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge while filing her nomination papers.

Net worth 12 crore

Priyanka Gandhi owns net worth of about 12 crore, as per details declared in the election affidavit.

Of these, Priyanka has movable assets worth over 4.24 crore, and immovable property worth 7.74 crore.

 

Priyanka purchased a property worth over 1.09 crore and spent 5.05 crore on construction after purchase. She has inherited immovable assets worth 2.10 crore. Gandhi also declared liabilities worth over 15.75 lakh in her election affidavit.

Annual Income- Cash in hand

Priyanka Gandhi has declared her annual income of 46.39 lakh for the Financial Year 2023-24 . She earned 47.21 lakh in the FY 2022-23.

She has 52,000 cash in hand on September 30, 2024.

Shares, Mutual Funds

Priyanka Gandhi owns mutual fund worth 2.24 crore. She has purchased 13,200 units of Franklin India Flexi Cap-Growth.

She also has 17.38 lakh in her PPF account in SBI.

She has about 3 lakh 60 thousand in bank accounts.

While she does not own any shares, her husband, Robert Vadra, has a diverse investment portfolio with shares from Usha Martin, Infosys, Tata Power, NIIT, Rail Vikas Nigam, etc.

Car- Gold-Silver

Priyanka Gandhi also has a Honda CRV car worth 8 lakh which her husband gifted. She also has gold worth 1 crore 15 lakh and silver worth 29 lakh.

Priyanka Gandhi owns agricultural land worth 2 crore 10 lakh in Sultanpur Mehrauli village in Delhi. Her brother Rahul Gandhi also has a share in it. Priyanka Gandhi owns a house worth 5.63 cr in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Robert Vadra Net Worth

Robert Vadra, Priyanka's husband owns 65.5 crore. This includes 37.9 crore worth movable and   27.64 crore woth immovable assets.

 

 

Key Takeaways
  • Priyanka Gandhi’s net worth stands at approximately ₹12 crore, revealing her financial stature in Indian politics.
  • Her asset portfolio includes significant immovable properties, mutual funds, gold, and silver, showcasing a diverse investment strategy.
  • The financial disclosures highlight the economic background of influential political families in India, sparking discussions on wealth and political power.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 08:35 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsInside Priyanka Gandhi’s ₹12 cr net worth: Find how much Wayanad candidate owns in mutual funds, gold, silver…

