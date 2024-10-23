Inside Priyanka Gandhi’s ₹12 cr net worth: Find how much Wayanad candidate owns in mutual funds, gold, silver…

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls on Wednesday, October 23.

The bypoll for Wayanad seat in Kerala, vacated by Priyanka's brother Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled for November 13. Priyanka was accompanied by her mother Sonia Gandhi, brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul , and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge while filing her nomination papers.

Net worth ₹ 12 crore Priyanka Gandhi owns net worth of about ₹12 crore, as per details declared in the election affidavit.

Of these, Priyanka has movable assets worth over ₹4.24 crore, and immovable property worth ₹7.74 crore.

Priyanka purchased a property worth over ₹1.09 crore and spent ₹5.05 crore on construction after purchase. She has inherited immovable assets worth ₹2.10 crore. Gandhi also declared liabilities worth over ₹15.75 lakh in her election affidavit.

Annual Income- Cash in hand Priyanka Gandhi has declared her annual income of ₹ 46.39 lakh for the Financial Year 2023-24 . She earned ₹47.21 lakh in the FY 2022-23.

She has ₹52,000 cash in hand on September 30, 2024.

Shares, Mutual Funds Priyanka Gandhi owns mutual fund worth ₹2.24 crore. She has purchased 13,200 units of Franklin India Flexi Cap-Growth.

She also has ₹17.38 lakh in her PPF account in SBI.

She has about ₹3 lakh 60 thousand in bank accounts.

While she does not own any shares, her husband, Robert Vadra, has a diverse investment portfolio with shares from Usha Martin, Infosys, Tata Power, NIIT, Rail Vikas Nigam, etc.

Car- Gold-Silver Priyanka Gandhi also has a Honda CRV car worth ₹8 lakh which her husband gifted. She also has gold worth ₹1 crore 15 lakh and silver worth ₹29 lakh.

Priyanka Gandhi owns agricultural land worth ₹2 crore 10 lakh in Sultanpur Mehrauli village in Delhi. Her brother Rahul Gandhi also has a share in it. Priyanka Gandhi owns a house worth ₹5.63 cr in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.