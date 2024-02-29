Iran gears up for crucial elections amid high voter apathy, declining value of Rial, nationwide protests | 10 facts
Iran's upcoming elections mark first polls since 2022 protests. Iran prepares for elections to choose political and religious leaders amid voter apathy and challenges. The polls follow deadly protests and coincide with Israel's war on Gaza.
Iran votes tomorrow, 1 March Friday, to elect the political and religious leaders who will then choose the next supreme leader. Tens of millions of people are eligible to vote, but voter apathy remains high in Iran as the country faces a multitude of challenges following a tumultuous period since the last parliamentary elections in 2020.