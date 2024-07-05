Iran’s election features a reformer, a hardliner and a crisis
Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 05 Jul 2024, 09:23 PM IST
SummaryThe presidential election runoff presents a stark choice between an anti-Western hard-liner and a reformist.
Iran’s presidential election runoff Friday presents a stark choice between an anti-Western hard-liner and a reformist. Most Iranian voters are expected to want neither—a sign of the widespread rejection of a system that has brought arduous moral restrictions, an economic slump and a crisis of legitimacy.
