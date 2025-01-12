Is Ramesh Bidhuri chief minister face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi? While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made claims that the BJP has decided to field former MP Ramesh Bidhuri as its chief ministerial candidate for the Delhi election 2025, the Kalkaji candidate has issued a statement, putting down all the rumours to rest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement over his name doing rounds as BJP's chief minister face in Delhi, the Kalkaji candidate said, "The party has given me a lot, I have no claim to any post. I am as dedicated to the people as I am to the Bharatiya Janata Party. It is completely baseless to talk about me for the post of chief minister. I will continue as your servant."

Ramesh Bidhuri, who came to severe criticism when he publicly abused then Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha, levelling communal slurs against him, also criticised AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, terming his claims as "misleading propaganda".

The BJP has also dismissed Arvind Kejriwal's claims as a "baseless rumour". Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the AAP leader of spreading canard for political mileage. "Can Kejriwal decide the BJP's chief ministerial face? Who is he to make such claims?" asked Amit Shah.

What did Arvind Kejriwal claim? Arvind Kejriwal claimed that he has come to know from “reliable sources" that the BJP will announce Ramesh Bidhuri, party's candidate from Kalkaji seat against Chief Minister Atishi, as its CM candidate in the next one or two days.