'Is there any punishment for EVM tampering': Supreme Court asks ECI in VVPAT case | 10 highlights
SC bench points out manipulation risk with EVMs, advocates for stringent punishment to prevent tampering during voting process.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday was hearing a batch of petitions seeking cross-verification of votes cast through VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail), when it pointed out the going back to paper ballot for 2024 Lok Sabha election is not the right solution.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message