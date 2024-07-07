Is this Kamala Harris’s moment?
Sabrina Siddiqui , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 07 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
SummaryThe vice president is vigorously defending Biden, but many Democrats also see her as their best backup plan
WASHINGTON—As President Biden continues to grapple with the fallout from his bad debate against former President Donald Trump, more Democrats are publicly and privately suggesting Vice President Kamala Harris is the only viable replacement if Biden were to bow out of the race.
