‘Is my employer legally liable to…?': Know your rights as netizens wonder if Lok Sabha election day is a 'paid holiday'
As the Lok Sabha elections progress in India, questions arise about whether election days should be designated as 'paid holidays' for employees. The voting process takes place in seven phases, with the final results expected on June 4.
Lok Sabha elections began across India this month with millions queueing up to cast their ballots. Polling is underway in seven phases with the counting of votes set to occur on June 4. Against this backdrop many have been left wondering whether the upcoming election days will also be a ‘paid holiday’ for employees.