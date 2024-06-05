Italian PM Giorgia Meloni congratulates Narendra Modi on 3rd Lok Sabha election victory, PM reacts
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive electoral victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. While extending her warmest wishes, she stressed that she is certain that both leaders will work together to strengthen the friendship that will unite the two countries.