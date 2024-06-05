Explore
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni congratulates Narendra Modi on 3rd Lok Sabha election victory, PM reacts

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

PM Modi reacts as Italian PM Giorgia Meloni congratulates for 3rd consecutive Lok Sabha victory

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni congratulates PM Modi on 3rd consecutive Lok Sabha victoryPremium
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni congratulates PM Modi on 3rd consecutive Lok Sabha victory

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive electoral victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. While extending her warmest wishes, she stressed that she is certain that both leaders will work together to strengthen the friendship that will unite the two countries.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates

The Italian Prime Minister further added that both nations will cooperate on various issues that bind the two nations and are for the well-being of the people.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results Int'l Reactions LIVE

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples," Italian PM Meloni said in a post on X.

Also Read: Election Results 2024: 1.5 Lakh Vs 3.6 Lakh. Comparing the victory margins of Modi and Rahul

Reacting on the warm wishes, Prime Minister Modi replied, “Thank you for your kind wishes PM@GiorgiaMeloni. We remain committed to deepening India-Italy strategic partnership which is underpinned by shared values and interests. Looking forward to working together for global good."

The BJP-led NDA is set to form its third successive government at the Centre with the Lok Sabha election results on Tuesday throwing up a verdict that also brought cheer to the opposition INDIA bloc as it put up a strong performance with Congress.

Also Read: INDIA eyes TDP, JD(U) to keep Modi, Shah at bay? BJP's future hangs on coalitions; alliances crucial like never before

The BJP-led NDA is poised to win 291 seats, INDIA bloc 234 seats and other parties 18 seats. The Lok Sabha contest turned out to be much tighter than the predictions of exit polls which had given a sweeping victory to NDA.

Modi in his remarks, after most of the results said that the BJP-led NDA will form its third successive government and that it is the victory of the resolve of Viksit Bharat, of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' and of the strong faith of people in India's Constitution.

He said at the party's central office that it is the first time after 1962 that a government that completed two full tenures has got a third successive term in office. He said "new history" has been created after six decades.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Published: 05 Jun 2024, 09:45 AM IST
