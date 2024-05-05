'Italy, Pakistan, Varanasi': BJP leaders suggest poll alternatives as Congress fields Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Rahul Gandhi will win in Pakistan by a huge margin if elections are held there.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and former Congress leaders have targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his nomination for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. While some said Gandhi should contest from Pakistan, some others mocked, saying he should fight elections from Italy.