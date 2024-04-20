'Itna zyaada paida karna chahiye kisi ko, baal baccha?' Bihar CM Nitish Kumar takes dig at Lalu Yadav; RJD hits back
RJD hit back at Nitish Kumar saying that the chief minister 'has lost it completely' because BJP did not let him share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in a recent election rally, took a veiled dig at former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav over having “too many children", and asked “itna zyaada paida karna chahiye kisi ko, baal baccha (should someone have so many children)?"
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message