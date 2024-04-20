RJD hit back at Nitish Kumar saying that the chief minister 'has lost it completely' because BJP did not let him share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in a recent election rally, took a veiled dig at former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav over having “too many children", and asked “itna zyaada paida karna chahiye kisi ko, baal baccha (should someone have so many children)?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a public rally at Katihar, Kumar said, “Some people claim everything these days. They appointed their wives when they were removed. Now, it is their children these days. Ab paida to bahut kar diya. Itna zyaada paida karna chahiye kisi ko, baal baccha?"

“Now they have involved their sons, daughters, and everyone. They keep saying something or other everywhere. They forget the old things, hence, I want to tell everyone that no work used to get done. People could not get out, there were no roads or education..." he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lalu Yadav has a total of 9 (nine) children.

Two of his daughters – Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya – are in the fray for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket. Misa Bharti will contest from Bihar's Pataliputra, while Rohini Acharya from Saran.

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari hit back at Nitish Kumar saying that the chief minister “has lost it completely" because BJP did not let him share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has lost it completely. The BJP stopped him from sharing stage with the PM, and this has pained him," Tiwari said.

"Besides, he saw people's anger yesterday during the polling. He can see (BJP-led NDA's) defeat, and that's why he is making personal attacks on Lalu Prasad Yadav," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan wrote to Tejashwi Yadav seeking immediate action on RJD workers hurling abuses at his mother Veena Paswan during an election rally.

In his letter, Paswan said that the particular action has refreshed the memories of Jungle Raj as during that time it was difficult for mothers and daughters to leave their homes.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!