It’s costly, long and exhausting: Welcome to America’s elections
David Luhnow , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 26 Oct 2024, 12:42 PM IST
SummaryVoters have become accustomed to the idea that their presidential race lasts two years, costs billions of dollars and bombards them with nonstop ads on TV, radio, billboards and smartphones.
Madeleine Bialke, an American artist who moved to London last year, was shocked by this summer’s U.K. election. The entire campaign lasted just six weeks. There were no ads on her TV. And after the election ended, the winner took power the next day, not months later.
