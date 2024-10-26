It’s costly, long and exhausting: Welcome to America’s elections

This U.S. election is likely to be the most expensive ever, with an estimated $15.9 billion in spending on all federal races, eclipsing the $15.1 billion in 2020, according to Open Secrets, a nonpartisan group that tracks campaign spending. If you adjust for inflation, this election is slightly cheaper than 2020. But both contests are nearly double what the 2016 race cost and triple what elections used to cost in the early 2000s, even adjusted for price hikes since then.