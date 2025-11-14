‘Jail ka faatak tootega, hamara sher…’: Posters for jailed Anant Singh surface in Mokama

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) started counting of the votes to declare the Bihar Election Result 2025, posters supporting Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh, have surfaced.

Anant Kumar Singh was arrested and jailed on November 2 in connection with the Dularchand Yadav murder case – a Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) supporter – during an election campaigning.

It is not a simple posters showing support for the Mokama candidate. The posters refer to his possible release from jail. They read: “Jail ka faatak tootega, hamara sher chootega [The prison gates will break, our lion will be released].”

According to the early trends by the Election Commission, Anant Kumar Singh is leading in Mokama by 2,716 votes after first round of counting. He is up against Rashtriya Janata Dal's Veena Devi – wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh – is trialing.

Anant Kumar Singh was arrested by Patna Police in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav.

The incident happened on October 30, Dularchand Yadav who was in the Jan Suraaj Party election campaigning on Mokama seat was killed during firing between the two sides.

Anant Singh was arrested along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram.

Following his arrest, on November 2, Anant Kumar Singh took to Facebook to share a video message expressing “complete faith” in the people's support ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections.

The video features him being escorted by police personnel. He captioned the post, “Satyamev Jayate! I have complete faith in the people of Mokama!! That's why now the people of Mokama will fight this election!.”

The postmortem of JSP supporter Dularchand Yadav showed that he died of cardiorespiratory failure due to shock following the bullet shot.

Mokama voted in the first phase on November 6.

Both candidates come from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet politically significant constituencies.