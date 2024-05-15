Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The nomination form of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat as an Independent has been accepted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh, 31, chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, has entered the electoral ring as an independent candidate for the Khadoor Sahib seat in Punjab.

The nomination papers for radical preacher and Khalistan separatist Amritpal Singh, who is currently incarcerated in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, were filed by his representative and uncle from the Kadoor Sahib seat on May 10.

Amritpal Singh had declared assets worth ₹1,000. The radical preacher's poll affidavit showed that he had ₹1,000 in a State Bank of India branch, Rayya, Baba Bakala in Amritsar.

Singh's poll affidavit showed that he did not have any more movable or immovable assets.

His wife Kirandip Kaur owns movable assets worth ₹18.37 lakh. It comprises ₹20,000 cash in hand, gold jewellery worth ₹14 lakh and 4,000 GBP (pound) equivalent to ₹4,17,440, in account at Revolut Ltd, London, UK.

Singh has been shown as dependent on parents while his spouse is a British citizen. She earlier worked as a language interpreter at National Health Services in the UK, but is now a housewife, as per the affidavit.

Amritpal Singh has declared that 12 criminal cases are pending against him though he has not been convicted in any case. He, along with nine of his associates, has been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail since April 23, 2023.

Singh's educational qualification is matric which he passed from a school in Pheruman in Amritsar in 2008.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

The Khalistan sympathizer had escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18 last year, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

The Punjab Police had launched the crackdown after the February 23 Ajnala incident last year in which Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of Lovepreet Singh Toofan, one of his aides.

