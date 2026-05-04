Jalukbari election result 2026 LIVE: Will Himanta Biswa Sarma maintain dominance in his home turf for another term?

Jalukbari election result 2026 LIVE: Jalukbari is a high-profile, unreserved assembly constituency located in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district. It falls under the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency and is widely recognised as one of the most crucial political battlegrounds in the state, serving as the stronghold for Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam’s current Chief Minister.

Key contenders

The 2026 race is a direct, high-stakes contest primarily between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC):

Himanta Biswa Sarma : The incumbent Chief Minister of Assam is defending his seat, looking to secure his sixth consecutive term in Jalukbari.

: The incumbent Chief Minister of Assam is defending his seat, looking to secure his sixth consecutive term in Jalukbari. Bidisha Neog: The Congress candidate tasked with challenging the Chief Minister on his home turf.

Historical dominance

Jalukbari is practically synonymous with Himanta Biswa Sarma's political career. He has represented the constituency uninterrupted since 2001.

Sarma won the seat in 2001, 2006, and 2011 as a member of the Indian National Congress, and then in 2016 and 2021 under the BJP banner.

In 2021, he won with a crushing majority, securing 77.39% of the vote (130,762 votes), defeating INC's Romen Chandra Borthakur by a staggering margin of 101,911 votes.

Historically, the seat has remained a unified stronghold for Sarma for over two decades.

Exit polls

In Assam, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is expected to secure 102 seats, while the Congress may end up with 23, according to Today's Chanakya. The halfway mark in Assam is 64 seats in the 126-member house.

Exit polls also suggest that Himanta Biswa Sarma is heavily favoured to retain the Jalukbari seat.