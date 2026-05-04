Jalukbari election result 2026 LIVE: Will Himanta Biswa Sarma maintain dominance in his home turf for another term?

Jalukbari election result 2026 LIVE: Jalukbari is a high-profile, unreserved assembly constituency located in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district. It falls under the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency and is widely recognised as one of the most crucial political battlegrounds in the state, serving as the stronghold for Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam’s current Chief Minister.
The 2026 race is a direct, high-stakes contest primarily between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC):
Jalukbari is practically synonymous with Himanta Biswa Sarma's political career. He has represented the constituency uninterrupted since 2001.
Sarma won the seat in 2001, 2006, and 2011 as a member of the Indian National Congress, and then in 2016 and 2021 under the BJP banner.
In 2021, he won with a crushing majority, securing 77.39% of the vote (130,762 votes), defeating INC's Romen Chandra Borthakur by a staggering margin of 101,911 votes.
Historically, the seat has remained a unified stronghold for Sarma for over two decades.
In Assam, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is expected to secure 102 seats, while the Congress may end up with 23, according to Today's Chanakya. The halfway mark in Assam is 64 seats in the 126-member house.
Exit polls also suggest that Himanta Biswa Sarma is heavily favoured to retain the Jalukbari seat.
Counting of votes will begin at 8 am, starting with the postal ballots, at the counting centres, which will have a three-tier security system.
In a first, the Election Commission has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET to prevent unauthorised entry into counting centres.
With Himanta Biswa Sarma at the forefront, the BJP-led NDA is hoping for a hat-trick in Assam.
EVMs, holding the electoral fates of 722 hopefuls from 126 assembly constituencies of the state, will be opened at 40 counting centres across 35 districts at 8 AM.
The Election Commission of India posted a series of pictures on X and said Assam is “All Set for Counting Day”. “Assam stands fully prepared, with coordinated arrangements ensuring a seamless, transparent, and efficient counting process at every centre.”
Jalukbari is practically synonymous with Himanta Biswa Sarma's political career. He has represented the constituency uninterrupted since 2001.
Exit polls suggest that Himanta Biswa Sarma is heavily favoured to retain the Jalukbari seat.