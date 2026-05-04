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Jalukbari election result 2026 LIVE: Will Himanta Biswa Sarma maintain dominance in his home turf for another term?

Jalukbari election result 2026 LIVE: Jalukbari serves as a stronghold for Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam’s current Chief Minister. He has represented the constituency uninterrupted since 2001.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated4 May 2026, 06:43:01 AM IST
Jalukbari Election Results 2026 LIVE
Jalukbari Election Results 2026 LIVE

Jalukbari election result 2026 LIVE: Jalukbari is a high-profile, unreserved assembly constituency located in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district. It falls under the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency and is widely recognised as one of the most crucial political battlegrounds in the state, serving as the stronghold for Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam’s current Chief Minister.

Key contenders

The 2026 race is a direct, high-stakes contest primarily between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC):

  • Himanta Biswa Sarma: The incumbent Chief Minister of Assam is defending his seat, looking to secure his sixth consecutive term in Jalukbari.
  • Bidisha Neog: The Congress candidate tasked with challenging the Chief Minister on his home turf.

Historical dominance

Jalukbari is practically synonymous with Himanta Biswa Sarma's political career. He has represented the constituency uninterrupted since 2001.

Sarma won the seat in 2001, 2006, and 2011 as a member of the Indian National Congress, and then in 2016 and 2021 under the BJP banner.

In 2021, he won with a crushing majority, securing 77.39% of the vote (130,762 votes), defeating INC's Romen Chandra Borthakur by a staggering margin of 101,911 votes.

Historically, the seat has remained a unified stronghold for Sarma for over two decades.

Exit polls

In Assam, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is expected to secure 102 seats, while the Congress may end up with 23, according to Today's Chanakya. The halfway mark in Assam is 64 seats in the 126-member house.

Exit polls also suggest that Himanta Biswa Sarma is heavily favoured to retain the Jalukbari seat.

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4 May 2026, 06:43:01 AM IST

Jalukbari Election Results 2026 LIVE: What time will the counting begin?

Counting of votes will begin at 8 am, starting with the postal ballots, at the counting centres, which will have a three-tier security system.

In a first, the Election Commission has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET to prevent unauthorised entry into counting centres.

4 May 2026, 06:40:20 AM IST

Jalukbari Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will the power pendulum swing?

With Himanta Biswa Sarma at the forefront, the BJP-led NDA is hoping for a hat-trick in Assam.

EVMs, holding the electoral fates of 722 hopefuls from 126 assembly constituencies of the state, will be opened at 40 counting centres across 35 districts at 8 AM.

4 May 2026, 06:35:13 AM IST

Jalukbari Election Results 2026 LIVE: ‘All Set for Counting’ — ECI

The Election Commission of India posted a series of pictures on X and said Assam is “All Set for Counting Day”. “Assam stands fully prepared, with coordinated arrangements ensuring a seamless, transparent, and efficient counting process at every centre.”

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4 May 2026, 06:29:37 AM IST

Jalukbari Election Results 2026 LIVE: Riniki Sarma confident of ‘100% sweep’ for husband Himanta

4 May 2026, 06:13:28 AM IST

Jalukbari Election Results 2026 LIVE: Historic dominance

Jalukbari is practically synonymous with Himanta Biswa Sarma's political career. He has represented the constituency uninterrupted since 2001.

4 May 2026, 06:13:28 AM IST

Jalukbari Election Results 2026 LIVE: What does the exit poll say?

Exit polls suggest that Himanta Biswa Sarma is heavily favoured to retain the Jalukbari seat.

4 May 2026, 06:13:28 AM IST

Jalukbari Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who are the key contenders this election?

  • Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP
  • Bidisha Neog, Congress

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