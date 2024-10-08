Jammu & Kashmir Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness vote counting for assembly elections today, October 8. The counting of votes will start at 8:00 am, first with postal ballots and then with Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).
The Union Territory held its first assembly elections in ten years, which is also the first assembly poll after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 that granted special status. Voting was held in three phases in the 90 assembly seats: September 18, September 25, and October 1.
According to poll panel data, 63.45 per cent voter turnout was recorded in all three phases. A voter turnout of 61% was registered in the first phase, 57.3% in the second phase of voting and 68.72% in the third phase.
In the multi-cornered fight, the National Conference and the Congress fought the elections in an alliance and the People's Democratic Party, in addition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the two other major players.
Today's voting results will decide the electoral fate of political heavyweights, including former ministers Tara Chand, Muzaffar Baig, Taj Mohiuddin, Raman Bhalla, Basharat Bukhari and Sajad Lone. Other key candidates in the fray are National Conference' Omar Abdullah, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina, Congress' Tariq Hamid Karra, Apni party's Altaf Bukhari, CPI-M's Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, PDP's Iltija Mufti, PDP's Waheed ur Rehman Para and Congress' Ghulam Ahmad Mir.
What exit poll predictions say?
Various exit poll projections on Saturday placed the National Conference-Congress alliance in pole position with the regional party predicted to get the lion's share of the seats.
According to The People Pulse survey projections, the NC-Congress alliance may get 46-50 seats, the BJP may win 23-27, the PDP may take over 7-11 while the others may get 4-6 seats. Another exit poll, the Axis My India predicted a hung assembly in the state. The projections indicate 35-45 seats for NC-Congress alliance, 24-34 seats for the BJP can win. Meanwhile, Gulistan News on Republic TV projected 28-30 seats for the NC, 3-6 seats for the Congress, 5-7 seats for the PDP and 8-16 seats for other parties and independents.
Notably, the exit poll projections have indicated that no single party is expected to cross the 46-seat majority mark, which is essential to form the government in the Union Territory. The results today will determine how accurately the pollsters predicted the results of the Jammu-Kashmir elections this time.
Will Congress-NC dominate today's assembly results? Assembly results to unveil Jammu and Kashmir's fate today.
Check all the latest assembly election results updates on Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. Check Election Results 2024 Highlights and Election Results 2024 Reactions with our live coverage on Mint.
Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live: When were last elections held?
Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live: The last elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held 10 years ago, in 2014, when the PDP and BJP formed the government. However, the union territory has been under central rule after the government fell in 2018.
Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live: ‘BJP has taken people in J-K on…,’ says BJP
Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live: Kavinder Gupta, the former Deputy CM and BJP leader exuded confidence that the BJP would emerge as the largest party in the Union Territory and would win the elections.
He said, “The BJP has taken people in J-K on the path to development, they have taken away from stone pelting. They have been freed of separatism, terrorism, corruption, and dynasties," reported ANI.
Asserting that BJP will form the government, he said, “The manner in which we have headed from bullet to ballot, from terrorism to tourism, people have voted for the BJP." He claimed that BJP will emerge as the largest party.
Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live: ‘Will win 30-35 seats,’ says BJP candidate from Nowshera
Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live: Hours before vote counting begins today, J-K BJP chief and candidate Ravinder Raina from Nowshera Assembly, exuded confidence in BJP's victory in the Union Territory. “We are confident that BJP and its supporting parties will win the elections with full majority...We will win 30-35 seats," ANI quoted Ravinder Raina as saying.
Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live: Know majority mark to form government
Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live: In the 90-member assembly seats, the majority mark required to form a government is 46.
Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live: ‘Both regions rejected Modi,’ says Congress
Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live: Expressing confidence, Congress' National Spokesperson, Supriya Shrinate on Monday said, "We will win many more seats in Haryana than the exit polls indicate. We will also form a government in Jammu and Kashmir with a clear majority. Both regions have rejected Narendra Modi, under whose leadership the elections were contested," reported ANI.
Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live: When, where & how to watch Jammu and Kashmir polls
Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live: The counting of votes is scheduled to commence at 8:00 a.m. today. Interested viewers can watch the live stream of the general assembly election results for the Jammu and Kashmir polls on various TV channels. One can check the Election Commission of India (ECI) official website at results.eci.gov.in or eci.gov.in, to track vote counting.
For real-time updates about vote counting day coverage, track Mint.
Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live: Check overall voter turnout in the 3 phases
Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live: The overall voter turnout was recorded to be 63.45%, according to poll panel data. A voter turnout of 61% was registered in the first phase, 57.3% in the second phase and 68.72% in the third phase.
Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live: Know your key candidates in the assembly battle here
Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live: Given below are the key candidates with their respective constituencies:
Ganderbal - Omar Abdullah (NC) and Sarjan Ahmad Wagay (Independent)
Bijbehara - Iltija Mufti (PDP)
Sopore - Aijaz Ahmad Guroo (Independent)
Channapora - Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari (JKAP)
Budgam - Omar Abdullah (NC)
Baramulla - Muzaffar Hussain Baig (Independent)
Kupwara - Sajad Lone (People's Conference)
Handwara - Sajad Lone (People's Conference), Chaudhary Mohammad Ramzan (NC)
Nagrota - Devendra Singh Rana (BJP)
Chhamb - Tara Chand (INC)
Nowshera - Ravinder Raina (BJP)
Beerwah - Sarjan Ahmad Wagay (Independent)
Central Shalteng - Tariq Hameed Karra (INC)
Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live: Who will win and by how much?
Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live: The TV-Today C-voter exit poll predicted that the NC-Congress alliance may win 40-48 seats, whereas the BJP may get 27-32 seats. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP) is projected to secure 6-12 seats, while others may win 6-11 seats. According to Dainik Bhaskar's exit poll, the NC-Congress alliance may win seats in the range 35-40, the BJP may win 20-25, PDP may get 4-7 whereas the others may win 12-18 seats.