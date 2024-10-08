J&K Election Results 2024: Celebrations kick in as Congress-NC zooms past majority mark, show early trends

J&K Election Results 2024: In Jammu and Kashmir, Congress-NC has crossed the majority mark of 46 seats, early trends registered at 9:40 show. Congress-NC leading with 49, BJP falls short by 25. Others stand steady with 13 seats while Mehbooba Mufti's PDP rakes in 3.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly consists of 90 seats, following the recent delimitation. The Jammu region has a slightly larger representation than the Kashmir Valley. In the 90-member assembly seats, the Congress in alliance with National Conference (NC) contested these elections against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), based in the valley, chose to contest independently.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has given its latest counting tally as given below:

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference - JKN : 40

Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP : 23

Indian National Congress - INC : 8

Independent - IND : 9

Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party - JKPDP : 3

Jammu & Kashmir People Conference - JPC : 3

Key leaders Iltija Mufti contesting from Bijbehara and Sajjad Lone contesting from Handwara seat are trailing. Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, is leading from Ganderbal, as per early trends.

The Union Territory held its first assembly poll after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. These polls also mark first assembly election in ten years. Voting in the Union Territory was held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1.