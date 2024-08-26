J&K Assembly elections 2024: BJP declares candidates for 44 seats | Full list here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, August 26, announced the list of candidates for 44 seats of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections this month. Prominent candidates featured in the list include Devinder Singh Rana (Nagrota), Arvind Gupta (Jammu West), Shamlal Sharma (Jammu North), Narinder Singh Raina (Jammu South), Yudhvir Sethi (Jammu East) among others.
Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess