J-K Assembly Polls: 56.7% turnout in ‘peaceful’ phase 2 voting today; 72% highest in Reasi, 27% lowest in Srinagar

Voter turnout in six districts during phase 2 of Jammu & Kashmir assembly polls exceeded that of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The second phase saw 56.79% turnout, with Reasi district leading at 71.8%. Voting was peaceful, and results will be counted on October 8.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated25 Sep 2024, 09:01 PM IST
J-K Assembly Polls: 56.7% turnout in peaceful phase 2 voting; 72% highest in Reasi, 27% lowest in Srinagar
J-K Assembly Polls: 56.7% turnout in peaceful phase 2 voting; 72% highest in Reasi, 27% lowest in Srinagar

The second phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls held on September 25 recorded 56.79 per cent voter turnout, according to Union Territory's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Pole. 

The second phase covered 15 seats in Kashmir Valley and 11 seats in the Jammu division. “As per the figures, the voting turnout stands out at 56.79 per cent till now, and the polling was peaceful overall,” Pole said at a press conference in Srinagar on Wednesday evening.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), however, said that as of 7 pm, voter turnout of 54.11 per cent was recorded in the second phase. Voting across 26 seats in six districts commenced at 7 am today was held peacefully without any incidents of violence, the poll panel said in a statement.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live: 56.79% voting turnout in 26 seats

Among districts, Reasi in Jammu recorded highest voter turnout of 71.8 per cent followed by Poonch, also in Jammu, at 71.5 per cent turnout, according to the voter turnout mobile app of ECI. 

Srinagar lowest, Mata Vaishno highest y

Among assembly seats, Mata Vaishno Devi seat in Jammu recorded highest turnout of 75.2 percent followed by Poonch Haveli, also in Jammu, with 72.7 per cent turnout.

With 8 seats, Srinagar district in Kashmir Valley recorded the lowest voter turnout at 27.6 per cent until 7 pm, the poll panel said. Habbakadal seat in Srinagar saw 15.8 per cent turnout while neighboring Khanyar seat, covering old Srinagar city, witnessed 24 per cent turnout, the poll panel said. 

The turnout will be, however, revised.

“The overall voter turnout recorded in these six districts that went for polls in phase 2 on Wednesday has surpassed the turnout recorded in Lok Sabha Elections 2024," the ECI statement said.

 

Phase 1 of the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections held on September 18 witnessed a voter turnout of 61.38 per cent cross 24 seats.

First election in a decade

Jammu and Kashmir is holding its first assembly elections in a decade to elect a government after over six years of Central rule. This is also first assembly election being held after abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state in August 2019. 

The third and the last phase of voting will be held on October 1. Votes will be counted on October 8.

Also Read | ‘Healthy & democratic,’ say foreign diplomats observing J-K assembly polls
The overall voter turnout recorded in these six districts has surpassed the turnout recorded in Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

As many as 2.5 million voters were eligible to exercise their franchise across six districts today. Of the six districts three are in Kashmir Valley and three in Jammu division voting in the second phase.

As many as 239 candidates were in the fray for 26 seats that voted in phase 2 today. Among the key candidates whose fates have been sealed include National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah who is contesting from two seats – Ganderbal and Budgam.

J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina (Nowshera), State Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra (Central-Shalteng) and Apni party president Altaf Bukhari (Channapora) were the other key candidates whose fates were sealed in phase 2 voting today.

Key Takeaways
  • This is the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir in over a decade.
  • Voter turnout exceeded that of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, indicating growing political engagement.
  • The peaceful nature of the polling signifies a potential shift towards stability in the region.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 09:01 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsJ-K Assembly Polls: 56.7% turnout in ‘peaceful’ phase 2 voting today; 72% highest in Reasi, 27% lowest in Srinagar

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    161.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    1.05 (0.65%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,778.85
    03:58 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    10.4 (0.59%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.75
    03:52 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    6.45 (5.07%)

    Vedanta

    479.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    9.35 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services

    2,885.00
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    157.2 (5.76%)

    HEG

    2,433.55
    03:49 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    123.8 (5.36%)

    Tata Communications

    2,128.25
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    104.9 (5.18%)

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers

    574.70
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    28.1 (5.14%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,385.00210.00
      Chennai
      76,391.00210.00
      Delhi
      76,543.00210.00
      Kolkata
      76,395.00210.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.