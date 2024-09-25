Voter turnout in six districts during phase 2 of Jammu & Kashmir assembly polls exceeded that of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The second phase saw 56.79% turnout, with Reasi district leading at 71.8%. Voting was peaceful, and results will be counted on October 8.

The second phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls held on September 25 recorded 56.79 per cent voter turnout, according to Union Territory's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Pole. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second phase covered 15 seats in Kashmir Valley and 11 seats in the Jammu division. “As per the figures, the voting turnout stands out at 56.79 per cent till now, and the polling was peaceful overall," Pole said at a press conference in Srinagar on Wednesday evening.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), however, said that as of 7 pm, voter turnout of 54.11 per cent was recorded in the second phase. Voting across 26 seats in six districts commenced at 7 am today was held peacefully without any incidents of violence, the poll panel said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among districts, Reasi in Jammu recorded highest voter turnout of 71.8 per cent followed by Poonch, also in Jammu, at 71.5 per cent turnout, according to the voter turnout mobile app of ECI.

Srinagar lowest, Mata Vaishno highest y Among assembly seats, Mata Vaishno Devi seat in Jammu recorded highest turnout of 75.2 percent followed by Poonch Haveli, also in Jammu, with 72.7 per cent turnout.

With 8 seats, Srinagar district in Kashmir Valley recorded the lowest voter turnout at 27.6 per cent until 7 pm, the poll panel said. Habbakadal seat in Srinagar saw 15.8 per cent turnout while neighboring Khanyar seat, covering old Srinagar city, witnessed 24 per cent turnout, the poll panel said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The turnout will be, however, revised.

“The overall voter turnout recorded in these six districts that went for polls in phase 2 on Wednesday has surpassed the turnout recorded in Lok Sabha Elections 2024," the ECI statement said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Phase 1 of the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections held on September 18 witnessed a voter turnout of 61.38 per cent cross 24 seats.

First election in a decade Jammu and Kashmir is holding its first assembly elections in a decade to elect a government after over six years of Central rule. This is also first assembly election being held after abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state in August 2019.

The third and the last phase of voting will be held on October 1. Votes will be counted on October 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 2.5 million voters were eligible to exercise their franchise across six districts today. Of the six districts three are in Kashmir Valley and three in Jammu division voting in the second phase.

As many as 239 candidates were in the fray for 26 seats that voted in phase 2 today. Among the key candidates whose fates have been sealed include National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah who is contesting from two seats – Ganderbal and Budgam.

J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina (Nowshera), State Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra (Central-Shalteng) and Apni party president Altaf Bukhari (Channapora) were the other key candidates whose fates were sealed in phase 2 voting today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}