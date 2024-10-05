J&K Exit Poll Results 2024: Omar Abdullah ‘ignoring noise’ on social media and WhatsApp because …

Omar Abdullah dismissed exit polls as unreliable, despite predictions favoring the Congress-NC alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP's Ravinder Raina expressed confidence in emerging as the largest party. Various exit polls suggest differing seat projections, with results to be announced on October 8.

Baramulla: Former J&K chief minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah speaks during a public meeting for J&K Assembly elections, at Tangmarg in Baramulla district, Jammu & Kashmir
Baramulla: Former J&K chief minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah speaks during a public meeting for J&K Assembly elections, at Tangmarg in Baramulla district, Jammu & Kashmir(PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Exit Polls 2024: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah has labeled exit polls as “just time pass,” despite predictions favoring his party in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Abdullah expressed skepticism about the validity of exit polls following previous electoral miscalculations. “I’m amazed channels are bothering with exit polls especially after the fiasco of the recent general elections. I’m ignoring all the noise on channels, social media, WhatsApp, etc., because the only numbers that matter will be revealed on the 8th of Oct. The rest is just time pass,” he posted on X.

Favorable Predictions for Congress-NC Alliance

Most exit polls indicate an advantage for the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance in the assembly elections, with predictions suggesting the regional party could emerge as the single-largest in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP Remains Optimistic in Jammu and Kashmir

In response, J&K Bhartiya Janata Party president Ravinder Raina asserted that the BJP is confident of emerging as the single largest party once results are declared on October 8. “We are confident that BJP will emerge as the single largest party when the results are out on October 8,” he stated.

Raina emphasized the extensive campaigning led by BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, which he believes garnered significant public support.

Congress-NC alliance Positioned for Success

J&K Congress president Tair Hameed Karra echoed Abdullah’s sentiments, noting that the Congress-NC alliance is in a strong position to form the next government. “This election was primarily to keep the BJP out of the power corridors, restoration of statehood along with land and job guarantees. I am seeing the (Congress-NC) alliance in a comfortable position to form the government,” Karra stated.

He criticized the BJP for its governance over the past decade, arguing that “the people voted for redressal of their genuine grievances” and a shift away from divisive politics. “The BJP needs to explain to the people what they have done in the past 10 years,” Karra asserted.

Jammu and Kashmir Exit Poll Estimates

Various exit polls have provided differing projections for the J&K assembly elections:

C-Voter-India Today: NC-Congress alliance predicted to secure 40-48 seats; BJP at 27-32 seats.

Dainik Bhaskar: NC-Congress alliance estimated at 35-40 seats; BJP at 20-25 seats.

Peoples' Pulse: NC-Congress alliance with 46-50 seats; BJP at 23-27 seats.

Republic-Gulistan: NC-Congress predicted to win 31-36 seats; BJP at 28-30 seats.

In addition, the PDP is projected to win between 5 and 12 seats, with other candidates estimated to secure 4-16 seats.

The final results of the assembly elections will be announced on October 8, as anticipation builds across Jammu and Kashmir.

 

