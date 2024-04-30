Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC changes date of voting in Anantnag-Rajouri constituency to May 25
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission's decision came after the political parties from the valley requested such change while claiming the recent snowfall in the area has blocked several roads, stopping them from campaigning
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that the voting for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency (PC) of Jammu and Kashmir is changed from May 7 to May 25. The decision of the election body came after it received requests from various political parties, including the J&K Apni Party, the People's Conference, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), and the BJP, to change the voting date.