Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that the voting for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency (PC) of Jammu and Kashmir is changed from May 7 to May 25. The decision of the election body came after it received requests from various political parties, including the J&K Apni Party, the People's Conference, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), and the BJP, to change the voting date.

"Various representations have been received from different political parties of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir for shifting the date of poll of election from 3-Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency (PC) of Jammu and Kashmir, due to various logistic, communication and natural barrier of connectivity turning out as hindrance in campaigning which in turn tantamount to lack of fair opportunities for the contesting candidates in the said Parliamentary Constituency which may affect poll process," the release from Election Commission of India said.

What was the demand?

The political parties in Jammu and Kashmir claimed that the recent snowfall in the area has blocked several roads, which is impacting the pace of their campaigning activities. The two major parties in Jammu and Kashmir—the National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP)—rejected such claims and said that the snowfall didn't have a major impact.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) sought a report on the issue from the local administration. After considering the report, the poll body decided to change the voting dates.

"The Commission, after considering a report from the UT administration and analyzing the ground situation prevailing in the said constituency, has decided under Section 56 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, to revise the date of poll in the said Parliamentary Constituency in respect of the ongoing General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024," the ECI said in a release.

After the ECI order, the officials of the UT administration clarified that the poll body has only postponed the voting date, and the deadlines for all other formalities will remain the same. "The Election Commission has only revised the poll date for Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. All statutory processes, including nomination, scrutiny, and withdrawal, are already over with 20 contesting candidates," the officials said after the EC order.

