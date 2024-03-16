Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha election 2024 dates announced: Voting in five phases, results on June 4
As per the Lok Sabha elections dates announcement, voting in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases and the counting of the votes will take place on June 4.
