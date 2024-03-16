Active Stocks
Fri Mar 15 2024 15:59:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.55 -0.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.55 -0.38%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.55 -0.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.00 -1.94%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,452.20 -0.25%
Business News/ Elections / Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha election 2024 dates announced: Voting in five phases, results on June 4
BackBack
Breaking News

Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha election 2024 dates announced: Voting in five phases, results on June 4

Chanchal

As per the Lok Sabha elections dates announcement, voting in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases and the counting of the votes will take place on June 4.

The results of Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha elections 2024 will also be announced on June 4 (PTI)Premium
The results of Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha elections 2024 will also be announced on June 4 (PTI)

The Lok Sabha elections to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday. As per the Lok Sabha elections dates announcement, voting in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases and the counting of the votes will take place on June 4. The results of Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha elections 2024 will also be announced on June 4 after the counting of the votes by the polling body.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Phase 1 voting will be held on April 19, Phase 2 voting will be held on April 26, Phase 3 voting will be held on May 7, Phase 4 voting will be held on May 13 and voting in Phase 5 will be on May 20. The votes polled in the Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be counted on June 4.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1, announced Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Here's the schedule for all seven-phase voting in Lok Sabha elections 2024:

First phase: April 19
Second phase: April 26
Third phase: May 7
Fourth phase: May 13
Fifth phase: May 20
Sixth phase: May 25
Seventh phase: June 1

The model code of conduct (MCC) has come into immediate effect with the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Chanchal
Chanchal is a chief content producer at LiveMint. Chanchal is obsessed with Google incognito. She likes writing, politics, Oxford comma, Eddie Vedder, and a good keyboard. Follow her @chanchaltracks. If you have a story idea, send her a mail at chanchal@htdigital.in
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 16 Mar 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App