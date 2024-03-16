The Lok Sabha elections to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday. As per the Lok Sabha elections dates announcement, voting in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases and the counting of the votes will take place on June 4. The results of Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha elections 2024 will also be announced on June 4 after the counting of the votes by the polling body. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Jammu and Kashmir, Phase 1 voting will be held on April 19, Phase 2 voting will be held on April 26, Phase 3 voting will be held on May 7, Phase 4 voting will be held on May 13 and voting in Phase 5 will be on May 20. The votes polled in the Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be counted on June 4.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1, announced Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's the schedule for all seven-phase voting in Lok Sabha elections 2024: First phase: April 19Second phase: April 26Third phase: May 7Fourth phase: May 13Fifth phase: May 20Sixth phase: May 25Seventh phase: June 1

The model code of conduct (MCC) has come into immediate effect with the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates.

