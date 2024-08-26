J&K Polls: BJP names 16th candidate in second list for 1st phase; ticketless leaders flock Jammu office in protest

BJP's candidate list for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections led to internal turmoil. The elections will be held in three phases, with the first phase starting on September 18 and August 27 as the last date for nominations.

Livemint, Written By Sayantani
Updated26 Aug 2024, 03:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and party leaders during the party central election committee meeting for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and party leaders during the party central election committee meeting for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls 2024: On Monday, August 26, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) experienced a period of turmoil following the release of their candidate list for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The saffron party released its first list of 15 candidates for the first phase of elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to be held on September 18.

Later, BJP also announced Choudhary Roshan Hussian Gujjar as their Assembly poll candidate for Kokernag constituency. Elections to Kokernag will be held in the first phase.

Also Read | J-K Assembly Polls: BJP releases revised list, names 15 candidates for phase 1

The first list includes the names of candidates for a few Kashmir constituencies, including Pampore, Shopian, Anantnag West and Anantnag.

In the first list for the first phase of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir BJP has fielded

• Syed Showkat Andrabi from Pampore

• Arshad Bhat from Rajpora

• Javed Qari from Shopian

• Mohd. Rafiq Wani from Anantnag West

• Syed Wazahat from Anantnag

• Sofi Yousuf from Bijbehar

• Veer Saraf from Shangus-Ananatnag East

• Tariq Keen from Inderwal

• Shagun Parihar from Kishtwar

• Sunil Sharma from Padder-Naseni

• Daleep Singh Parihar from Bhadarwah

• Gajay Rana from Doda

• Shakti Parihar from Doda

• Rakesh Thakur from Ramban

• Salim Bhat from Banihal

However, hours later, several BJP leaders, who did not get a ticket to contest in J&K Assembly elections, reached BJP Office in Jammu, demanding a ticket for their candidate. Notably, several former leaders of Congress, National Conference, PDP and Panthers Party, who switched sides and joined the BJP, also featured in the now-deleted list.

Also Read | J&K elections: BJP declares candidates for 44 seats, withdraws list later

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina said he would ‘personally’ meet each worker who has come to the BJP office. "We are all members of one family, and we work with selfless intent, with spirit of national service, and with 'nation first' mindset", said Raina, whose name was missing along with former Deputy Chief Ministers Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta from the now-deleted list.

The BJP had earlier released a candidate list of 44 candidates, which included 10 names for the second phase and 19 for the third.

August 27 is the last date for filing nominations for the first phase and the process for the second and third phases will begin from August 29 and September 5 respectively.

Also Read | Congress-NC alliance unholy; will collapse like house of cards: BJP

The elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1.

In the last assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014, when it was a full-fledged state, the BJP had won 25 seats.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 03:45 PM IST
HomeElectionsJ&K Polls: BJP names 16th candidate in second list for 1st phase; ticketless leaders flock Jammu office in protest

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    155.65
    03:53 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.97%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,725.65
    03:54 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    12.3 (0.26%)

    State Bank Of India

    815.35
    03:56 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.1 (0.01%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.60
    03:55 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Elxsi

    7,715.95
    03:42 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    629.55 (8.88%)

    Honasa Consumer

    507.40
    03:51 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    38.2 (8.14%)

    BLS International Services

    425.90
    03:46 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    28.75 (7.24%)

    PB Fintech

    1,804.00
    03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    119.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.00315.00
      Chennai
      73,352.00173.00
      Delhi
      72,781.00315.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.0030.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

      More From Popular in Elections
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue