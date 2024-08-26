J&K Polls: BJP names 16th candidate in second list for 1st phase; ticketless leaders flock Jammu office in protest

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls 2024: On Monday, August 26, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) experienced a period of turmoil following the release of their candidate list for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The saffron party released its first list of 15 candidates for the first phase of elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to be held on September 18.

Later, BJP also announced Choudhary Roshan Hussian Gujjar as their Assembly poll candidate for Kokernag constituency. Elections to Kokernag will be held in the first phase.

The first list includes the names of candidates for a few Kashmir constituencies, including Pampore, Shopian, Anantnag West and Anantnag.

In the first list for the first phase of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir BJP has fielded

• Syed Showkat Andrabi from Pampore

• Arshad Bhat from Rajpora

• Javed Qari from Shopian

• Mohd. Rafiq Wani from Anantnag West

• Syed Wazahat from Anantnag

• Sofi Yousuf from Bijbehar

• Veer Saraf from Shangus-Ananatnag East

• Tariq Keen from Inderwal

• Shagun Parihar from Kishtwar

• Sunil Sharma from Padder-Naseni

• Daleep Singh Parihar from Bhadarwah

• Gajay Rana from Doda

• Shakti Parihar from Doda

• Rakesh Thakur from Ramban

• Salim Bhat from Banihal

However, hours later, several BJP leaders, who did not get a ticket to contest in J&K Assembly elections, reached BJP Office in Jammu, demanding a ticket for their candidate. Notably, several former leaders of Congress, National Conference, PDP and Panthers Party, who switched sides and joined the BJP, also featured in the now-deleted list.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina said he would ‘personally’ meet each worker who has come to the BJP office. "We are all members of one family, and we work with selfless intent, with spirit of national service, and with 'nation first' mindset", said Raina, whose name was missing along with former Deputy Chief Ministers Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta from the now-deleted list.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: Supporters of BJP leaders who did not get a ticket to contest in J&K Assembly elections reach BJP Office in Jammu, demanding a ticket for their candidate. pic.twitter.com/tbZo7bVfA3 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024

The BJP had earlier released a candidate list of 44 candidates, which included 10 names for the second phase and 19 for the third.

August 27 is the last date for filing nominations for the first phase and the process for the second and third phases will begin from August 29 and September 5 respectively.

The elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1.