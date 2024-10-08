Jammu Election Results 2024: BJP’s Devender Singh Rana takes lead in Nagrota, ex-Dy CM Tara Chand trails in Chhamb

Jammu Election Results 2024: Jammu and Kashmir election results counting is ongoing and celebrations may soon set in as Congress-NC has crossed the majority mark of 46 seats, early trends show. Notably, there are 11 seats in Jammu, including Suchetgarh, RS Pura-Jammu South, Bahu, Bishnah, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Marh, Akhnoor, and Chhamb.

Congress-NC leading with 48, BJP falls short by 20. Others stand steady with 10 seats while Mehbooba Mufti's PDP rakes in 4. The vote counting began at 8:00 am on October 8.

One of the important seats in Nagrota, located between Jammu city and Udhampur, was contested by BJP candidate Devender Singh Rana, who is the brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh. The BJP candidate is leading with 11,932 votes and NC's Joginder Singh is trailing with a gap of 6,658 votes.

Chhamb is one of the crucial constituency seats as Congress fielded Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Congress leader Tara Chand from the seat. Independent candidate Satish Sharma is leading in this seat with 17,800 votes and BJP candidate, Rajeev Sharma is trailing by 4,663 votes. Tara Chand is far behind and the gap has widened to 15,039 votes, according to Election Commission's latest trends.

Another highly contested seat is RS Pura-Jammu South. BJP candidate Narinder Singh Raina is leading by 2,913 votes in the new and fiercely contested assembly seat. Meanwhile, two-time MLA and Former Minister Raman Bhalla of the Congress is trailing with 12,619 votes. Narinder Sharma of Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is far behind with 409.