Jammu Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The final results of the Jammu Assembly Elections are scheduled to be declared on Tuesday, October 8. The counting of the votes will begin by 8am. Jammu has 11 seats in total, including Bishnah, Suchetgarh, RS Pura-Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Marh, Akhnoor and Chhamb.
The Union Territory held its first assembly elections in ten years, which is also the first assembly poll after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 that granted special status.
The Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir were conducted for the first time in 10 years after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The elections were conducted in three phases; September 18, September, and October 1. Devender Singh Rana, Rajeev Sharma and Narinder Singh Raina are the key BJP leaders in the fray from Nagrota, Chhamb and R S Pura-Jammu South seats, respectively.
The last elections in Jammu and Kashmir were conducted in 2014, when the PDP and BJP formed the government. However, the government fell in 2018, and since then, the union territory has been under central rule.
Jammu Election Results Live: Following the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission, RS Pura Jammu South was carved constituency. From Gandhi Nagar, two seats were carved, namely Bahu and RS Pura Jammu South.
Jammu Election Results Live: RS Pura-Jammu South is among one of the highly contested seats in Jammu district. From this seat, two-time MLA and Former Minister Raman Bhalla of the Congress and BJP candidate Narinder Singh Raina are in the fray.
Jammu Election Results Live: The counting of votes is scheduled to commence at 8:00 a.m. today. Interested viewers can watch the live stream of the general assembly election results for the Jammu and Kashmir polls on various TV channels. One can check the Election Commission of India (ECI) official website at results.eci.gov.in or eci.gov.in, to track vote counting.
Jammu Election Results Live: Nagrota is among one of the important seats in Jammu district, which is located between Jammu city and Udhampur. Deevender Singh Rana from BJP is in the fray at this seat against Congress candidate Balbir Singh and NC candidate Joginder Singh (Kiku). Deevender Singh Rana is the brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
Jammu Election Results Live: BJP's Rajeev Kumar is in the fray against Congress candidate Neeraj Kundan from Bishnah assembly seat in this election.
Jammu Election Results Live: BJP's Rajeev Sharma is in the fray against Congress candidate Tara Chand from Chhamb assembly seat in this election.
