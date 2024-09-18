Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Voting begins in 24 seats; first polling in a decade

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: As many as 219 candidates are competing in the first phase of voting today. As many as 23,27,580 electors are eligible to vote, according to the poll panel, in the first phase of voting today.