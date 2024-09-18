Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing first assembly election in ten years with first phase being held across 24 seats in six districts of the Union Territory (UT) today, September 18. The last assembly poll was held in the erstwhile state in 2018.
This also marks the beginning of three-phase assembly polls – the first such exercise in the erstwhile state since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The 24 constituencies voting today are spread across Pir Panjal - 16 in Kashmir and eight in Jammu region.
Voting began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, the Election Commission of India said.
As many as 219 candidates are competing in the first phase. Overall, 23,27,580 electors are eligible to vote, according to the poll panel. Overall 14,000 polling staff are overseeing the process at 3,276 polling stations in the first phase.
Time to strengthen democracy: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all those in constituencies going to the polls in the first phase in Jammu and Kashmir today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.
“I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise," Modi said in a post on X.
Important Constituencies
The constituencies that are voting today include Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, Pahalgam – all in South Kashmir, once a militancy hot bed.
In Jammu region, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal seats are voting today.
Congress-NC alliance
The Congress and the NC are fighting the elections in alliance. The PDP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), People’s Conference, to name a few, are other parties in the fray.
The PDP-BJP government formed after 2014 assembly elections could not last the full 6-year term as BJP withdrew its support to former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2018.
Since then, the erstwhile state has been under central rule.
Key Candidates
Prominent candidates from Kashmir whose fate will be sealed in EVMs today include CPI-M's Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who is seeking a fifth consecutive term from Kulgam seat.
PDP's Iltija Mufti, daughter of party chief Mehbooba Mufti, is contesting from family bastion Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat. Waheed-Ur-Rehman Para of the PDP is the candidate from Pulwama assembly seat. Para lost Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Srinagar parliamentary seat.
Assembly polls are being held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases. The two more phases will be held on September 25 and October 1. The votes will be counted on October 8.
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live: After casting his vote, BJP's candidate from Banihal-Gool assembly seat, Mohd Saleem Bhat spoke with news agency ANI, “I am happy. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission for conducting the elections here. People here want change and want," he said.
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live: A long queue of voters witnessed at a polling booth in Pulwama, as they await their turn to cast a vote.
Polling for 24 Assembly constituencies across Jammu & Kashmir -16 in Kashmir and 8 in Jammu - begins - ANI
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina extended wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the election that begins today. "Every youth and senior of J&K should go and vote for the (political) party they support," Raina was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Visuals from outside a polling booth in Kulgam as polling for first phase of elections begins shortly.
