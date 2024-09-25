LIVE UPDATES

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Phase 2 polling in 26 seats begins

1 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2024, 07:05 AM IST

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates:As many as 239 candidates are in the fray for 26 seats today. Among the key candidates in the fray today include National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah who is contesting from two seats – Ganderbal and Budgam.