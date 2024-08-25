Jammu & Kashmir assembly polls: Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party releases list of 13 candidates

  • Jammu & Kashmir assembly polls: This will be the maiden assembly polls for the party floated by Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Updated25 Aug 2024, 07:56 PM IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), floated by Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir, on Sunday released its first list of 13 candidates for the assembly elections.

The list was released by party's general secretary (organisation) R S Chib.

ho are the 13 candidates?

— Ab Majeed Wani (Ex Minister): Doda East

— Mohd Amin Bhat (Ex MLA): Devsar

— Mohd Aslam Goni (Ex Adv General): Bhaderwah

— Adv Saleem Parray (DDC member): Doru

— Muneer Ahmed Mir: Lolab

— Bilal Abmed Deva (DDC Member): Anantnag west

— Gh Nabi Wani (Nellora): Rajpora (Nellora)

— Mir Altaf Hussain: Anantnag

— Qaiser Sultan Ganai (Jin): Ganderbal

— Gh Nabi Bhat: Eidgah

— Amir Ahmed Bhat: Khanyar

— Nisar Ahmed Lone: Gurez

— Peer Bilal Ahmed: Hazratbal

 

When will assembly elections take place?

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir for 90 constituencies will take place in three-phases. The first phase will take place on September 18, second on 25, and third on October 1. Voting will take place on October 4. The last date for filing of nomination is August 27.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also announced names on seven candidates. It has also informed informed the Election Commission about its 40 star campaigners for the polls.

 

Who are AAP's campaigners?

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and party leaders Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Atishi and Imran Hussain.

Which constituencies going to polls in the first phase?

Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, D H Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, and Pahalgam in the Kashmir valley and Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhaderwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal in Jammu region.

 

First Published:25 Aug 2024, 07:56 PM IST
