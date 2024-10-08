Jammu & Kashmir Election: Defeats of Rashid Engineer, Ghulam Nabi Azad reflect electorate disapproval

Jammu & Kashmir Election Results: The National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance in Jammu & Kashmir for the Assembly election 2024 is poised to form the next government in the Valley, winning 47 seats and leading on another one. The NC-Congress alliance trumped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite its decision to abrogate Article 370 in 2019, and also sidelined some regional parties and leaders, too, such as Engineer Rashid and Ghulam Nabi Azad. This was the first Assembly election in Jammu & Kashmir in a decade.

Engineer Rashid of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) became the talk of the town when he defeated former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in north Kashmir, got bail in the alleged terror funding case and joined hands with the ‘Jamaat’ for the Assembly elections.

Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was banned by the Union Home Ministry in 2019. The ban was extended for another five years in February this year. Several influential leaders of ‘Jamaat’ contested the J&K Assembly elections as independent candidates. But some of them later backed out.

Despite attracting huge crowd, the Jammu & Kashmir results culminated in a significant rejection of the regional parties and its leaders. Only one candidate backed by Engineer Rashid's AIP – Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh – has won from Langate in the Assembly election. The majority of candidates associated with JeI and AIP lost the elections, indicating a clear disapproval from the electorate.

Apart from Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh, Sayar Ahmad Reshi, a proxy candidate for Jamaat-e-Islami, put up a brave fight from Kulgam.

Talat Majid, another Jamaat candidate from Pulwama, attributed his loss to a lack of support from the Jamaat. He suggested that the notion that they have an association with the BJP led to their downfall and demanded that the ban be lifted. “I want Jamaat's ban to be lifted so we can restore the glory that its founders had in helping people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party, which was formed after Azad broke away from the Congress, also failed to make a meaningful impact in the Valley. The party had lost all three Lok Sabha seats it had contested.