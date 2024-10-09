Jammu & Kashmir election results: ‘My biggest fear…,’ Farooq Abdullah’s BIG remark a day after NC’s win

National Conference (NC) President and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, expressed his biggest fear after his party's success in the recently concluded assembly elections. He stated he worries about repaying the faith the people have shown in the NC.

Senior Abdullah's comments came a day after the NC-Congress alliance won the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections by winning 49 seats in the 90-member house.

“My biggest fear is will I be able to repay the trust that people have shown in us. May God help us in living up to their expectations. There are many challenges. Some of them are inflation and unemployment," Farooq Abdullah told PTI.

In the results declared on Saturday, while the NC emerged as a major party in the Valley, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also increased its vote share and won 29 seats, all in Jammu.

Difference between Jammu and Kashmir "Our effort will be to minimise the differences that have grown between Jammu and Kashmir. We hope the people of Jammu will have faith in us in the future, and they think we will treat them the same way as we treat people in the Kashmir valley,” Abdullah said.

The BJP improved its performance by winning 29 seats in the Union Territory. In the last Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections held in 2014, the BJP won 25 seats. All the BJP seats in the 2014 assembly elections, too, came from the Jammu division. The BJP is yet to open account in the Kashmir division in assembly polls.

The 90 seats of Haryana were voted for in a single phase on October 5.

Jammu and Kashmir's 90 seats were voted for in three phases–September 18, 25 and October 1. The majority mark for both houses is 46.

The assembly election in the UT is the first since 2014 and also the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Earlier in the day, Farooq's son and the probable CM of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, indicated that the National Conference was open to talks with Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if a channel of communication opened from the latter's side.

Omar, however, said that issue is not a priority for his party at the moment.

Omar Abdullah also made it clear that neither his party had made any approach to the PDP, nor the PDP had made any effort to initiate talks.