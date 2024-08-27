Jammu-Kashmir polls: BJP releases third list of 29 candidates for 2nd and 3rd phases

  • BJP releases third list of candidates for Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.

Livemint
Updated27 Aug 2024, 04:41 PM IST
BJP flag at Bharat Mandapam.
BJP flag at Bharat Mandapam.(Shrikant Singh)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released a third list of 29 candidates for the second and third phase of Jammu and Kashmir polls.

The party's latest list has 10 candidates for the second phase of polls and 19 for the third phase.

So far, the BJP has announced the names of 45 candidates in three lists.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir polls: National Conference releases first list of 18 candidates

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1.

In the last assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014, when it was a full-fledged state, the BJP had won 25 seats.

Meanwhile, exuding confidence of the BJP forming the next government in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the pre-poll alliance between the Congress and National Conference for the upcoming assembly elections will have no bearing on his party.

Singh was in Doda district, which is part of his Udhampur parliamentary constituency, to accompany former minister Shakti Raj Parihar and Gajay Singh Rana who filed their nomination papers from the Doda-West and Doda assembly constituencies, respectively.

Also Read | ‘They are bullying me’: Rahul Gandhi shares interaction with Kashmiri women

The Congress has announced a list of nine candidates who will contest in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The announcement came after Congress clinched a seat-sharing deal with ally National Conference (NC).

Earlier on Monday, the National Conference announced a list of 18 candidates who have been nominated as candidates from the party for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The National Conference will contest 51 of 90 seats and Congress 32, according to the seat-sharing pact reached by the two parties. The two parties will also have a "friendly contest" on five seats.

Also Read | J&K: assembly polls: Ghulam Nabi Azad’s party releases list of 13 candidates

The two parties have left one seat each for CPI(M) and Panthers Party.

The BJP has so far not named its nominee for Nowshera, which was represented in 2014 by its current state president Ravinder Raina, and Gandhinagar, from where its another senior leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta was elected in the last polls.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 04:41 PM IST
HomeElectionsJammu-Kashmir polls: BJP releases third list of 29 candidates for 2nd and 3rd phases

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    150.85
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    15.5 (11.45%)

    Tata Power

    428.00
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    5.55 (1.31%)

    GAIL India

    236.40
    03:58 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.49%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,226.15
    03:57 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    13.25 (1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.51
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    8.01 (8.66%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.90
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.7 (7.91%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    332.50
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    23.25 (7.52%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,951.10
    03:48 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    109.1 (5.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

      More From Popular in Elections
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue