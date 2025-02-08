Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to Delhi citizens for their support, emphasizing development and good governance. The BJP's campaign focused on continuing welfare schemes while targeting AAP's corruption, marking a significant win after 27 years.

Delhi Election Result 2025: 'Jan Shakti Sarvopar' (manpower is paramount), following BJP's decisive victory in the Delhi election on February 8, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his gratitude and commitment to the people of Delhi. Taking to social media, the Prime Minister also cheered BJP Karyakartas for the win.

PM Modi attributed the BJP's success to "development" and "good governance," and thanked the citizens of Delhi for giving a "historic victory" to the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a public address after BJP's victory at 7.30 pm today, 8 February.

PM Modi expressed his gratitude for the "abundant blessings and love" and pledged to leave "no stone unturned" to ensure Delhi's all-round development and improve the lives of its people.

PM Modi emphasized Delhi's crucial role in building a developed India and praised the BJP workers for their tireless efforts. He stated that the party would be “even more strongly dedicated to serving our people of Delhi".

"Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to @BJP4India. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings. It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat." PM Modi wrote on X.

The BJP's campaign focused on continuing AAP's welfare schemes while promising "double engine development" and cracking down on “AAP's corruption".

The BJP's projected win marks a significant victory after 27 years.

"I am so proud of each and every @BJP4India Karyakarta, who has worked very hard, leading to this outstanding result. We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi", PM Modi wrote for his party workers.