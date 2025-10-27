Javier Milei wins big in high-stakes Argentine midterms watched closely by US – Why this matters?

Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei secured decisive victories in key districts across the country in Sunday’s midterm elections, clinching a crucial vote of confidence that strengthens his hand to push forward his radical free-market reforms — an experiment backed with billions of dollars in U.S. support from the Trump administration.

Milei’s victory cements his economic experiment Milei’s governing party, La Libertad Avanza, captured 40.84% of the national vote in elections to renew almost half of the lower house of Congress, according to tallies reported by local media citing official electoral data. The figure significantly exceeded analysts’ projections, marking a clear show of strength for the government halfway through its term.

How did Milei’s party perform nationwide? Preliminary results showed La Libertad Avanza sweeping six of the eight provinces that voted to renew a third of the Senate, consolidating its presence in both chambers of Congress. Until now, the party had held just 37 seats in the lower house and six in the Senate, limiting Milei’s ability to pass sweeping economic legislation.

Sunday’s strong performance could now give the president the legislative muscle he needs to advance his agenda of austerity, deregulation, and privatisation, as Argentina continues to battle runaway inflation and a prolonged fiscal crisis.

Why were Washington and Wall Street watching so closely? Perhaps never has an Argentine legislative election attracted such intense scrutiny from Washington and Wall Street. The vote came amid growing international speculation about Milei’s unorthodox economic policies and his close ideological alignment with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump has indicated that he could rescind $20 billion in financial assistance to Argentina if Milei were to lose to the populist, left-leaning Peronist opposition. The warning underscored how the election’s outcome could reshape the trajectory of one of South America’s largest economies — and the political balance between Buenos Aires and Washington.

What was the mood inside Argentina? Despite global fascination, enthusiasm at home was muted. Although voting is compulsory in Argentina, turnout barely reached 68%, among the lowest levels since the nation’s return to democracy in 1983, according to electoral authorities.

The subdued participation reflected public fatigue with economic hardship, even as Milei’s supporters hailed his commitment to cutting state spending and dismantling decades of protectionist policy.

What comes next for Milei’s government? Analysts say Milei’s strong showing positions him to defend his economic overhaul and cement his political dominance. The results could allow him to push through the next phase of his “shock therapy” reforms, aimed at restoring investor confidence and stabilising Argentina’s currency.

For Washington, the outcome offers reassurance that a key ally in South America remains politically secure, while markets are likely to view the vote as a signal of policy continuity.

Still, with inflation soaring, poverty deepening, and social tensions simmering, Milei faces the formidable challenge of translating his electoral win into sustained economic recovery.