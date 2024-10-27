Jaya Bachchan, jailed leader Azam Khan to add star power to Samajwadi Party’s UP bypoll campaigns

The Samajwadi Party announced 19 star campaigners for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh bypolls, featuring SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and former 10-time MLA Mohammad Azam.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published27 Oct 2024, 07:43 AM IST
Jaya Bachchan, jailed leader Azam Khan to add star power to Samajwadi Party's UP bypoll campaigns
Jaya Bachchan, jailed leader Azam Khan to add star power to Samajwadi Party’s UP bypoll campaigns(PTI)

The Samajwadi Party has released a list of 19 star campaigners for the upcoming bypolls for nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The list includes SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP and actor Jaya Bachchan, jailed party leader and former 10-time MLA Mohammad Azam Khan among others.

Nine out of 10 vacant Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to go for the polls on November 13, except Milkipur in Ayodhya district.

Also Read | UP Assembly bypolls: Congress not to field candidates, to support SP nominees

Samajwadi Party's general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav submitted the list to the Election Commission of India, on Saturday, October 26. The SP has further solidified its lineup with candidates such as Akhilesh Yadav's wife MP Dimple Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the U.P. Vidhan Sabha Mata Prasad Pandey; Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad and Naresh Uttam Patel, and others in the list.

The Samajwadi Party's list comes two days after the Congress announced on Thursday, that it would not field any candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls. Instead, the grand old party said it would support the candidates of Samajwadi Party.

Also Read | Robert Vadra on Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination for Wayanad bypolls

Congress party chief in Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Rai said that the ‘decision was taken considering the situation in the state.’ He was responding to a media query on Congress not contesting on two seats offered by the Samajwadi Party.

Consequently, with the Congress out, the political battleground is now set for a direct contest between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: INDIA Bloc faces litmus test in 10 Assembly seats

INDIA bloc to maintain momentum?

The bypolls are particularly important as they take place a few months after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the INDIA bloc secured 43 out of 80 parliamentary seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) won 37 seats, while the Congress claimed 6. In contrast, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) saw a significant drop, falling from 66 seats in 2019 to just 36 in 2024, with the BJP winning 33 of those seats. Thus, the bypolls seem to be a test to check if the INDIA bloc can maintain its winning streak.

Catch latest updates here

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 07:43 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsJaya Bachchan, jailed leader Azam Khan to add star power to Samajwadi Party’s UP bypoll campaigns

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.000.00
      Chennai
      79,611.000.00
      Delhi
      79,763.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.